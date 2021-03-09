WATCH: Gov. Edwards announces expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Exactly one year to the day since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced the expansion of eligibility to recieve the vaccine to a broader swath of Louisiana residents, including those 16 and older with certain health conditions and those who work in correctional facilities, shelters, and group homes.

Eligibility will also be expanded to include those who work in congregant facilities, such as jails, shelters, and group home staff.

“It’s the right thing to do and the time to do it,” Gov. Edwards said in a briefing Tuesday afternoon, citing conversations over the weekend with the healthcare providers who have been administering the vaccine who say there is some “slack” in the demand along with the increasing availability and stability of the vaccines supply.

“It’s not just that the supply has become stable and increased over time, it’s also the fact that when you look at our gating criteria baseline numbers, whether it’s cases, percent positivity, hospitalizations, or unfortunately, deaths, it’s stabilizing,” Edwards said. “So we’ve stopped improving and in every previous instance, where that has happened, there was another surge and we certainly don’t want any increase in cases to be among those who are more vulnerable.”

Additionally, the governor said the increasing transmission of more virulent strains of the coronavirus were a factor in the decision to expand eligibility for the vaccine, as the risk of higher transmission means a higher percentage of those who contract the virus can become seriously ill or die.

The conditions identified in the expanded eligibility requirements are aligned with CDC recommendations and include those with moderate to severe asthma; cerebrovascular disease; cystic fibrosis; hypertension or high blood pressure; neurologic conditions, such as dementia; immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines; liver disease; overweight; pulmonary fibrosis; thalassemia; and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said it is difficult to put a number on how many people become eligible under the new guidelines, because “we don’t have great data on how many people have two or more of those conditions.”

Those seeking to get to the vaccine should go to covidvaccine.la.gov for more information on eligibility and where to get it. Appointments are required, and those receiving the vaccine must complete a form at the location certifying one or more of the health conditions.

“It is extremely important that people be honest,” said Edwards. “Otherwise, there will be depriving of someone who is at greater risk of having severe complications.”

The governor also noted in Tuesday’s briefing that there are now more people who have been vaccinated than there are people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, another milestone reached one year into the coronavirus pandemic that has taken more than 9,700 lives in Louisiana and infected nearly 535,000 people.

On Monday, 9,758 flags were planted on the lawn at the state capitol in remembrance of those who passed away.

“Today, we will plant 11 more,” said Edwards, adding that Sunday will mark one year since the first confirmed death from COVID-19 was reported.

“I have issued a proclamation declaring Sunday to be a day of prayer and remembrance in Louisiana for those we have lost.”