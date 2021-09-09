WATCH: Gov. Edwards says 271,000 remain without power

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards gave an update on Louisiana’s road to recovery after Hurricane Ida’s impact on the southeast coast.

Hurricane Ida update:

Over 271,000 homes and buildings are still without power in Louisiana.

3000 Louisianans are in 19 shelters across Louisiana.

If you received any damaged to to the roof of your residence, click here to register.

Gov. Edwards is encouraging all impacted Louisianans to register for DSNAP benefits, he says there is no date at this time when the benefits will be available.

Gov. Edwards’ says he spoke with Secretary Ardoin about the election and plans to not reschedule could impair the integrity of the election, due to power outages and displaced residents and poll workers. Edwards signed an executive order on Sept. 9 to reschedule the primary and general elections.

There are a few COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites that are now open in all regions of the state.

Dr. Kanter says as of now, there have been 26 storm-related deaths reported due to Hurricane Ida. The coroner gives the official ruling stating that the death would not have happened if there was no hurricane.

Storm-related death breakdown:

6 deaths were from carbon monoxide poisoning from use of generator

1 death reported from a tree fall

2 deaths reported from drowning

5 deaths from the nursing home

10 deaths due to power outages in the New Orleans area

1 death from lack of oxygen

1 death from falling from roof.

Dr. Kanter says to be on the lookout for the West Nile Virus, he says after a major storm, this becomes a major issue for the state. Protect yourself when you are outside by wearing long-sleeved clothing and using repellent to limit your exposure to the mosquitos.

“Take a moment every few days, walk around your property, and over-turn any standing water to prevent breeding grounds for the mosquitos,” Dr. Kanter said.

COVID-19 remains a threat to Louisiana, but Dr. Kanter says we are going in the right direction. All 64 parishes remain in a high-risk category.

Gov. Edwards says he will be travelling to Terrebonne parish tomorrow.