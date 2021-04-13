WATCH: 78-year-old rideshare operator brutally dragged during carjacking in St. Claude

NEW ORLEANS — After WGNO reported last week that carjackings are up 62% locally, the New Orleans Police Department is once again seeking another automotive theft – this one a brutal hijacking in St. Claude.

The NOPD is looking for the suspect of an unarmed carjacking in the 1500 block of Desire Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 11.

The video below posted to the NOPD’s YouTube channel, graphically shows the victim being dragged down the street after the 78-year-old female rideshare operator was carjacked while reportedly discharging passengers at the location.

***WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO OF WOMAN BEING DRAGGED DURING CARJACKING***

At approximately 2 a.m., the victim left the doors open and her SUV running as she assisted her passengers in removing items from the rear of the vehicle. An unknown male exited a passing 2018 Nissan Altima’s rear passenger door and entered the SUV to drive away as the victim was leaning in through her own passenger door.

The perpetrator dragged the victim several feet before the victim fell from the vehicle and the suspect fled. The elderly woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of lacerations and abrasions sustained in the incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.