Want a COVID-19 vaccine? Louisiana expands eligibility

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Exactly a year after Louisiana announced its first known COVID-19 case, the state’s governor announced what he considers a dose of good news: many doses.

Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded the list of who qualifies for a COVID-19 vaccine in the state. The criteria now includes anyone 16 or older with certain underlying conditions:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

“This has obviously been a year of grave loss and heartbreak, but we have come a long way,” Edwards told reporters when announcing the expansion Tuesday.

Patients won’t be required to bring proof of their underlying conditions, though the governor is asking aspiring recipients to be honest when disclosing health information.

“Otherwise they will be depriving someone who is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19,” he said.

Edwards said requiring a doctor’s note would put too long a strain on clinics already worn thin by the pandemic.

“We’re trying to do this in a way that eliminates as many barriers as possible,” he said.

Louisiana reported its first COVID-19 case on Mar. 9, 2020. The timing of the development — one year later to the date — was not lost on the governor, nor his public health czar.

“These have been 12 really challenging months,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, who oversees the state’s public health office. “We’ve lost a lot. We’ve suffered and sacrificed a lot. But I think we will come out of this stronger. I truly believe there are better days ahead.”

Nearly 10,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Louisiana since the pandemic began. Edwards’ office Monday installed small white flags on the State Capitol’s front lawn — one flag for each life lost.

Edwards has declared Sunday a statewide day of prayer and remembrance. It will mark one year since the state’s first COVID-related death.