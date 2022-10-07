ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Walmart invites communities to get healthy ahead of peak flu season at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., where customers can receive affordable immunizations like flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV and more at pharmacies nationwide. COVID-19 bivalent boosters will also be available with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.

As children return to school this fall and adults resume normal activities, immune systems may be exposed to germs and viruses they haven’t battled since the pandemic. Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to stay updated on immunizations, connect with local pharmacists and take advantage of free wellness resources. It’s also a great time for customers to learn about our overall health and wellness offerings and solutions.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events, featuring the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy teams:

Affordable immunizations, including flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV, measles, mumps, whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No out-of-pocket cost to patient COVID-19 bivalent boosters

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Demos, giveaways and product sampling (in select stores)

“As we move into the fall and winter seasons, we want to do our part in helping families remain protected through immunizations,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day is such an impactful event because it allows customers an opportunity to check in on health priorities, meet our incredible pharmacists and engage in conversations around wellness. Along with our pharmacies, we also deliver care through Walmart Health Virtual Care and Walmart Health Centers, which highlights our commitment to improving access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, administering more than 5 million health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in these rural and underserved communities. To find a Wellness Day event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

About Walmart in Louisiana

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Louisiana we serve customers at 138 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery and Walmart.com. We are proud to employ 35,894 associates in Louisiana. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $441 million with Louisiana suppliers in fiscal year 2022 and supporting 23,145 supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In fiscal year 2022, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $21 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Louisiana. Learn more at corporate.walmart.com.