NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second year in a row, Voodoo Fest is ‘taking a pause’ and not hosting a musical festival in the ‘Big Easy.’

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience made the announcement on Facebook and provided details for ticketholders.

Image courtesy of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

The first Voodoo Fest took place in October of 1999.