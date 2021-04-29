Volunteers gather to search Vermilion Bay for missing Seacor crew members

"I'm proud to say I'm from here. No matter what our economy looks like. We might be dead last, but our hearts are dead first."

Cypremort Point, La. (KLFY) It’s been 15 days since the Seacor Power lift boat capsized near Port Fourchon.

The seven men who remain missing; their families are holding onto hope.

Community members continue to gather across Southern Louisiana in hopes of finding something to answer the families prayers that their loved ones are found.

Business owners continue to raise money for the families who lost a loved one. Some also have donated supplies, food, and drinks for the volunteers working to bring the men home.

“I’ve seen the pain in their eyes, I’ve seen so many tears shed within half a week, and it’s heartbreaking, truly,” volunteer Scotty Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux has been working on organizing groups to help search the Vermilion Bay and surrounding areas. He created the Facebook page, Vermillion Bay Search Group, where thousands of people have joined.

Since creating the page, many people have gone to both Cypremort Point to launch their boats to help with the search and recovery efforts.

However, the people who don’t have boats are also getting involved by helping coordinate the search efforts by donating food, money, and supplies.

A local business owner said he wanted to get involved and offered to donate lunch to those who were on the water and volunteering near Cypremort.

“If I was in that situation, I would want all hands on deck to assist in help in any way they could to try to help through that situation,” Owner of Bayview Inn Ryan Mouton said.

Local law enforcement agencies are also getting involved hoping they can help families get the closure they deserve.

“Maybe hopefully we can bring some closure and we can assist in the search and rescue efforts,” Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said.

Several people say this truly encompasses what the saying ‘Louisiana Strong’ means, communities coming together to help one another even if they aren’t effected.

“I’m proud to say I’m from here. No matter what our economy looks like. We might be dead last, but our hearts are dead first,” Thibodeaux said.

If you would like to get involved in the search efforts, more information is listed in the Vermillion Bay Search Group Facebook page.