DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, Denham’s Springs Aqua PARDS Water Park opened its doors for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed them a couple of months ago.

The Water Park at North Park officially reopened Monday.

State officials gave the thumbs up for reopening as long as they don’t allow more than 230 people.

The reopening falls under Governor John Bel Edwards Phase three proclamation which allows swimming areas to resume operations.