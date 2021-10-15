Visitation tonight for Master Trooper killed in the line of duty

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Visitation for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert gets underway this evening at Resthaven Funeral Home.

It’s being held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The funeral mass will be held on Saturday at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. The ceremony will take place at 11:00 am with visitation hours at the church from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. The interment will follow the services at the Mausoleum behind the church.

Louisiana State Police say the use of facemasks and social distancing will be required by all attendees.

Master Trooper Gaubert was 47-years-old at the time of his death and had served as a Louisiana State Trooper since 2002.

A procession will take Saturday morning from Resthaven Funeral Home (11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge) to St. George Catholic Church (7808 St. George Drive, Baton Rouge).

The procession is tentatively set to begin at 8:00 a.m.

For those unable to attend, a live stream of the procession and Funeral Mass will be shared on the Louisiana State Police Facebook page.