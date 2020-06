SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The viral video of a Shreveport police officer comforting a protester in Sunday's demonstration was featured in Monday's White House briefing amongst other viral clips showing solidarity amongst officers and protesters nationwide.

The video captured via iPhone by NBC 6's Jade Jackson shows Sgt. Daniel Denby speaking with a young protester. She's seen crying as he tells her, "I feel your pain. I really do. We're here with you," before they embrace for a hug.