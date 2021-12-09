LAKE CHARLES, La. (Dec. 8, 2021)—Visit Lake Charles (VLC) is inviting everyone to jump into the Mardi Gras spirit with the 14th Annual Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Contest. The shoebox float contest will be completely virtual and promoted on the VLC Facebook page. Contest entries must be submitted no later than midnight on Monday, Jan. 31.

The only rule is that shoebox floats must be constructed using a single, traditional cardboard shoebox. Themes for shoebox entries can run the gamut from culinary creations to Louisiana’s wildlife, athletics, folklore and more. Shoebox creators are only limited by their imagination!

“Mardi Gras is one of the most innovative moments in Louisiana every year on a cultural level. Visit Lake Charles is inviting everyone, whether they live in Southwest Louisiana or not, to participate in the virtual Mardi Gras Float Contest to celebrate the season and encourage awareness of Mardi Gras events in Southwest Louisiana,” said Angie Manning, Communications Director of Visit Lake Charles.

Contest entries will be on display with online voting taking place at Facebook.com/LakeCharlesCVB from Tuesday, Feb. 1, ending at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Winners will be announced on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 1.

Prizes include certificates and king cakes for first, second and third place winners with cash prizes for first place at $50 and $25 for second place.

To enter your shoebox float, log on to www.visitlakecharles.org/shoebox.