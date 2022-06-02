NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has its hands full after a violent Wednesday night turned into a deadly Thursday morning.

The incident that began the nightmare night was a shooting near the intersection of France and North Robertson streets.

The initial call came in around 9:00 p.m. after a man presented to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The NOPD has not released information on a suspect or motive.

The next call came in shortly before 11:00 p.m.

The NOPD began investigating an aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of North Villere and Pauger streets.

Initial reports show two male gunshot wound victims. Both men were taken to an area hospital by private conveyance.

Anyone with information that can aid in this investigation is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or anonymously call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

The violent night turned into a deadly morning when the NOPD began investigating a homicide in the Seventh Ward.

NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting on Saint Anthony Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a male gunshot wound victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital via EMS, where he later died.

Investigators are currently gathering evidence and information to identify suspects and a motive in this incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio at 504-658-5300, or anonymously call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Less than an hour after the deadly St. Anthony Street shooting, the NOPD received a call of a triple shooting on Chef Menteur Highway.

The initial call came in at 12:39 a.m.

Officers responded to the 8300 block of Chef, where three gunshot victims were located.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.