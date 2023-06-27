GILBERT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Village of Gilbert received a $1.4 million in federal grants for a sewer rehabilitation project. Mayor of Gilbert, Mike Stephens, says old sewer lines will be replaced for new ones.

“And also a new lift station. We will remodify it, and bring all our lift stations up to date and replace alot of our old sewer lines that’s not working properly.”

Gilbert resident, Arthur Walker, says this improvement is very much needed in the village.

“It will definitely be very helpful because that sewage backs up into the creeks and everything.”

The federal grant will be used to rehabilitate the aging sewer lines that were installed over 40 years ago. Stephens says the gravity flow is not deep enough. He says this has caused back ups throughout the village.

“We can’t do our drainage, and we can’t dig our ditches out because our sewers are right on top of the ground. So, we have a drainage problem plus a sewage problem.”

“We had something during the Fall of the year, and Spring of the year back up the pump. They had a pump running trying to keep the sewage going.” Walker explained.

The sewer project is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Stephens says the village will contribute approximately $500,000 in local match funds. The project will focus on rebuilding the old lift stations. Stephens says a new lift station will be built.

“And then it will be a force feed. It won’t be a gravity fed. It will be forced to the other lift stations that pump to our sewer pond.”

Once the project goes out for bids, Stephens says the project is estimated to begin in the Fall, and it would be completed within ten months.