VIEW LIST: Sandbag filling sites by Parish

State News

by: Victoria Cristina

Posted: / Updated:

Sandbagging in Montegut

In preparation for potential severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, the following parishes have begun to open sandbag sites to the public:

– ST. JAMES PARISH

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH

– TANGIPAHOA PARISH

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story