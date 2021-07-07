VIDEO: Safety nets attached in effort to keep crumbling Plaza Tower in check

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A month and a half after falling debris from the long-abandoned Plaza Tower hit a passing bicyclist, the building’s ownership group Alexandra Land and Development LLC headed by Joe Jaeger Jr. is currently installing safety nets to keep any further incidents occurring.

The 45-story skyscraper, which was completed in 1969, has sat vacant since 2002 due to toxic mold and asbestos issues, has been a been a blight on the New Orleans skyline for nearly two decades.

Despite being surrounded by security fencing at its base, the state of disrepair has been an issue of concern especially during hurricane season due to the possibility of strong winds ripping more debris from the 531-foot-tall structure, which is the third tallest building in city and the state.