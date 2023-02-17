NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Mount Carmel Academy (MCA) Cubs defeated Northwood (Shreveport), 47-29, on Thursday night in the opening round of the LHSAA Girls’ Basketball Division I Select playoffs.

Guard Jessica Runnels went 8-for-8 from the charity line and led the Cubs with 14 points, 5 blocked shots, 5 assists, and 4 steals. Runnels added nine boards while forward Lauren Fowler led the rebounding effort with 13.

Reagan Guilmino scored 11 and made a clutch three to start the second half that gave MCA the boost they needed to stretch their lead.

The 12-seeded Cubs will face No. 5 Ben Franklin in the regional round.

MCA school officials said they are expecting the game to be played on Lundi Gras (Monday). Time and location is to be determined.