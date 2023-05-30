*Courtesy – Nicholls State Athletics

THIBODAUX, La. – After claiming the Southland Conference Regular Season and Tournament titles, the Nicholls State University baseball team will continue its season at the Tuscaloosa Regional in the 2023 NCAA Baseball Championship.

Nicholls (34-22) will take on No. 1 seed and host Alabama (40-19) at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 2. The second game will be either against No. 2 Boston College (35-18) or No. 3 Troy (39-20).

The Colonels are making their fourth regional appearance all-time and first since 1998. Nicholls clinched the Southland’s automatic berth following a perfect 4-0 record in the SLC Tournament. The Red and Gray are the first SLC school to win both titles in the same season since 2016.



Nicholls posted a 1-2 record against the SEC, splitting the series against No. 1 LSU while falling to Mississippi State at MGM Park in Biloxi.

The Colonels hold a 2-7 all-time record against the Crimson Tide, with the last meeting being a 13-1 loss in 2016. The two victories were in 2001 (W, 5-3) and in 1981 (W, 8-6).

Nicholls and Troy have played 11 times with the Trojans holding a 7-4 advantage in the series. The potential matchup with Boston College would be the first between the programs.