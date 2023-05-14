SULPHUR, La. (WGNO) — Patrick Berrigan came up big in the fourth inning with a RBI single that would turn out to be the lone run scored in the 2023 Division 1 State Baseball Championship at McMurray Park in Sulphur.

Great pitching by William Good and stellar defensive plays by Berrigan and third baseman Everett Denny allowed the Blue Jays to shut out Rummel on the way to a 1-0 victory over their Catholic League rival. It was, as Ken Trahan and Ed Daniels predicted on the radio Saturday morning, a one-run game as Jesuit defeated Rummel in both regular season meetings by one run.

Good had six strikeouts, and Gates Barre had one as the final-inning reliever.

The Blue Jays (31-7) captured its 22nd baseball state championship and the second in the last three seasons. The Blue Jays defeated Rummel (26-15) for the third time this season, all by one run.

While it was the sixth time these rivals met in the state title, it was the first since 1997.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details and video.