NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eleven members of Tulane’s American Athletic Conference and Cotton Bowl championship season took part in the Green Wave’s Pro Day Thursday at Yulman Stadium.

The list includes: Tyjae Spears, Nick Anderson, Dorian Williams, Macon Clark, Larry Brooks, Tyrick James, Tylo Phillips, Shae Wyatt, Duece Watts, Will Wallace, and Lummie Young IV.

While Spears and Williams participated in both the Senior Bowl workouts and the NFL Combine prior to Thursday’s Pro Day, it was their teammates’ time to shine, with Anderson perhaps making the biggest splash in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams.

Anderson racked up impressive numbers, including a 4.5 40-yard dash, 36.5-inch vertical jump and a personal best 10-foot-1 on the broad jump. Fellow linebacker Williams did not participate in the 40, as he recorded a time of 4.49 at the NFL Combine earlier this month.

“Yeah I was ecstatic afterward,” Anderson told WGNO Sports after the showing. “I just wished my feet would have landed because my right foot was at 10.3 my right foot was at 10.1. I wanted to jump 10-plus today to show my explosiveness and I feel like I did that.”

Official times and measurements on all participants have yet to be provided.

Check out post-practice interviews with Spears, Williams, Brooks and Clark below: