VIDEO: Dolphin rescued from Schnieder Canal in Slidell

UPDATE: September 5, 3:30 p.m. — The dolphin was determined to be in good health and has safely been released back into the Gulf.

The rescue was led by SeaWorld, along with SeaWorld n partnership with NOAA Fisheries, Audubon Aquarium’s Coastal Wildlife Network, Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, Dauphin Island Sea Lab, the National Marine Mammal Foundation, and officials with the City of Slidell and Slidell PD.

VIDEO: Slidell Police Department (Facebook: @SlidellPD)

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A dolphin displaced by Hurricane Ida has been rescued from a canal in Slidell.

On Sunday morning, rescuers responded to reports of the animal stranded in the Schnieder Canal.

Footage from the rescue shows about a dozen responders wading into the water and eventually pulling the animal out on a stretcher. It is unknown if the dolphin sustained any injuries.

Slidell PD assisted in both the rescue, along with an escort to veterinary services where the dolphin will receive treatment if needed.

