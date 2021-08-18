VIDEO: BESE meeting adjourns early as crowd refuse to wear mask

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting was filled with concerned locals, parents, and children regarding the mask mandate in schools. Despite the signs posted on the outside doors of the meeting stating that people must wear masks , complying with Gov. Edwards’ statewide mask mandate, many showed up to the meeting without one.
The board announced that they will be removing those who refuse to wear a mask and disrupt the meeting, so they can get to the other items on the agenda.
As the crowd chanted and refusing to wear a mask inside the meeting, the board adjourned the meeting prematurely.