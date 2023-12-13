VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In a partnership with the LSU Ag Center, the Vidalia Police department is raising awareness about bicycle safety by providing free bike lights.

Vidalia Chief of police, Joey Merrill, says the goal is to improve pedestrian and bicycle visibility.

“We are always talking about bike safety and what we can do with kids or pedestrians to have safer sidewalks.”

The Be Seen and Be Safe program aims to promote and improve active transportation and safety for people riding bikes, wheelchairs, and walking throughout the town. One of those riders is Benny Shields. He says these safety resources are great help.

“Yeah, it will help me. All I have do is watch out for cars, that are running in front of me, and I will be alright.”

According to officials, 93 percent of fatal bike and pedestrian crashes in Louisiana happen at night. Merrill says each rider gets a set of front and rear lights.

“More people are starting to ride bikes and walk. Some of these are electric bikes. People are using them for transportation now. We want to be as safe as possible.”

Shields says he appreciates the Vidalia Police for his new set of lights.

“If you don’t use safety, you are in trouble.”

Lieutenant for the Vidalia Police Department, Beverly Metcalf, says Shields is one the residents who will benefit from this program.

“He travels this highway each and every day. And sometimes dark catches him, and I think that would be a good thing for him for his safety.”

Merrill says the Be Seen and Be Safe initiative also hopes to build relationships with the community.

“It gives us a chance to stop and talk with our elderly, and the kids, whom ride their bicycles. So, it gives us a reason to stop, and talk to them. And just interact.”

If you would like to get one set of lights, you can stop by or contact the Vidalia Police Department, or call (318) 366-5254, and they will help you install these safety resources at no cost.