Victim in deadly shooting identified; bond set for Hurricane Chris

Shreveport rapper Hurricane Chris, AKA Christopher Dooley, 31, is charged with second degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting early Friday morning outside a gas station on Hollywood Ave. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The name of the man police say was fatally shot by the Shreveport rap artist known as Hurricane Chris has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says it was 32-year-old Danzeria O. Farris Jr. of Shreveport who died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital after he was shot several times outside the Texaco on Hollywood and Hearne Ave. just after 1 a.m. Friday.

An autopsy has been authorized to be performed at Ochsner, according to the coroner.

Christopher Dooley, 31, was taken into custody later Friday morning and charged with one count of second degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting. Police said video footage of the incident contradicted Dooley’s claim that he acted in self-defense during an alleged struggle over his vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle that Farris was allegedly trying to steal did not belong to Dooley and was reported stolen out of Texas.

Dooley, also known as Hurricane Chris, is also charged with one count of illegal possession of stolen things.

He has since been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on $500,0000 bond on the murder charge and another $10,000 on the charge of illegal possession of stolen things.