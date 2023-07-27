BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Seven local World War II era veterans are getting a special opportunity this week. They are heading to New Orleans to visit the National WWII Museum. The Gary Sinise Foundation is covering the cost of the trip.

Since 2015, the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF) has been bringing WWII veterans to the National WWII Museum through its Soaring Valor initiative to visit their museum and spread awareness and education on the importance of service and sacrifice.

