Vehicle slides into D’Arbonne Lake

FARMERVILLE, La. — The wintry weather has frozen over roads across the ArkLaMiss, making for a very dangerous situation for drivers.

In Farmerville, a vehicle slid into Lake D’Arbonne on Tuesday morning. According to the post on the Lake D’Arbonne Community Group, the person in the vehicle was able to get out.

Traffic appears to be backed up as well near the area of the accident.

According to Sheriff Dusty Gates with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, the driver hit a slick spot on the road and lost control. The driver was not injured in the accident.