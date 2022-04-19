POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 were both asked to respond to the False River early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., a call came in about a vehicle that had made its way into the river.

Image courtesy of Pointe Coupee Fire District 4

PCPSO says the woman who was driving the vehicle got out to check on a noise. The woman says the noise was coming from her vehicle and she thought the vehicle was in park when she got out.

Evidently it was not as the vehicle made a slow roll into the river with the woman unable to jump in and hit the breaks.

The woman was not hurt during this incident.