BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (USFL) — The highest scoring game in USFL history saw New Orleans remain undefeated in its 45-31 victory over Birmingham on Saturday afternoon at Protective Stadium.

The Breakers (3-0) were led by Wes Hills who set a USFL record with 191 yards and three touchdowns. McLeod Bethel-Thompson passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns and Jonathan Adams hauled in a game-high six passes for 75 yards.

Alex McGough threw for 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Breakers (2-1). Both Nate Holley and Tyree Robinson each had 10 tackles.

The first half was the highest scoring half of the season with 48 points. It began when the Stallions’ Deon Cain took the opening kickoff 60-yard for a touchdown. The Breakers made it even at 7-7 on a Lee Morris 40 yd reception at 12:17 from Bethel-Thompson on their opening possession.

Brandon Aubrey’s 25-yard field goal put Birmingham back on top at 10-7 before Hills’ 1-yard touchdown at 4:55 that made the score 14-7.

The Breakers added to their lead when Matt Coghlin kicked a 37-yard field goal at 7:52 of the 2nd quarter to make the score 17-10. A CJ Marable 1-yard touchdown rush tied the score at 17-17 with 3:39 until halftime.

The teams would exchange touchdowns with NO’s Dee Anderson grabbing a 19-yard score with 1:29 left and Jace Sternberger his USFL-leading third touchdown catch of the season, also a 19-yarder with 42 seconds to play.

Jonathan Adams opened up the 3rd quarter scoring at 10:59 on a 34-yard touchdown reception that put the Breakers ahead 31-24. Hills added to the lead on his second touchdown of the day, this time from 2-yards, to put New Orleans ahead 38-24 with 40 seconds left in the quarter.

In the 4th quarter, Davion Davis made it a 1-score contest on a 5-yard reception that made it 38-31 at 12:32, but Hills’ third touchdown of the game at 4:56 sealed the game for the Breakers at 45-31.

The Breakers outgained the Stallions 482-253 and had 200 yards rushing to Birmingham’s 46. New Orleans had 27 first downs to the Stallions’ 14 and were 11-of-13 on 3rd down.

Next week, New Orleans faces New Jersey (1-1), while Birmingham visits Pittsburgh (0-2). Both games are May 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.