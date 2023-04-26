NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the second straight season, the New Orleans Breakers are entering into a Week 3 matchup with USFL South Division rival Birmingham (2-0) with both teams sporting unbeaten records.

The Breakers moved to 2-0 after a thrilling 38-31 win over the Houston Gamblers last weekend.

Two key turnovers turned the tide.

The first by Jarey Elder at the 1:08 mark led to a go-ahead score with 49 seconds to play, then another wby Vontae Diggs with 31 seconds remaining sealed the win for New Orleans.

The Breakers went 0-3 against the Stallions last season, including a 31-17 playoff loss to the eventual league champions.

This season, New Orleans is sporting a new quarterback in two-time CFL Grey Cup champion McLeod Bethel-Thompson, a hot-handed tight end in Sage Surratt, who currently leads the USFL in receptions and yardage (16 for 206, 1 TD) and kicker Matt Coghlin, who has yet to miss an extra point (6/6) or field goal (6/6).

Bethel-Thompson also leads the league in passing yardage with 553.

First-year New Orleans head coach John DeFilippo talked to WGNO Sports about the importance of this week’s game.

“You know, it’s the most important game of our season because it’s our next game and that’s the only reason. And next week that will be the most important game of our season,” explained Coach DeFilippo.

“To say it’s just another game that would be coach speak,” he continued. “To be a rivalry, you have to win sometimes. And so we do have to get that monkey off our back. And if you want to be the champion, you have to beat them, beat the champion.”

The Breakers play the Stallions in Birmingham on Saturday, April 29.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m.