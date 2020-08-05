USDA purchases $30M in Gulf Coast shrimp to support COVID-19 food assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announces the $30 million purchase of U.S. shrimp under Section 32, which provides emergency food assistance to states and food banks nationwide. Section 32 purchases will provide additional support for producers and Americans in need in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement regarding the purchase:

“I applaud the Trump Administration for approving $30 million of shrimp purchases under the Section 32 program, which distributes emergency food assistance to states and food banks nationwide. This is great news for the U.S. shrimp industry, including Louisiana shrimpers, who tirelessly work to provide their delicious, world-class product. This program will support our shrimpers who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, while providing U.S. shrimp proudly produced in Louisiana and the entire Gulf Coast to the families who need it most.”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the following statement regarding the purchase:

“Louisiana shrimpers and their families produce the best seafood in the world. Season after season, Louisiana shrimpers have faithfully put food on the table for millions of Americans, and I admire their hard work and dedication during this crisis. The USDA’s decision is a win-win for Louisiana shrimpers and Americans who need a little help to persevere through hard times,” said Kennedy.