West Monroe, La (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the USA BMX’s Cajun Nationals will return to West Monroe for its 12th year. This will be the tenth stop in the USA BMX National Series.

This event will be held at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center at 501 Mane Street in West Monroe. The three-day racing event will take place on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 1:30 P.M., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 9 A.M., and Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 8 A.M. Fans will be able to enjoy BMX riders, both professional and amateur, from across the world.

