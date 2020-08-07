US Marshals needs help locating fugitive sex offender possibly in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force is requesting public assistance in locating New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) fugitive, 25-year-old Roland Nelson Jr. (AKA: Michael Nelson.)

Nelson is described as being 5’08”, weighing 180 lbs., with a dark complexion, multiple facial piercings, and gold teeth.

Nelson last reported that he was residing at an apartment in the 7200 block of Chef Menteur Highway, but also has ties to the 1700 block of Elysian Fields Ave,

NOPD has an active warrant for Nelson related to domestic violence on a dating partner from April of 2020, and he has a history of arrests for domestic violence by strangulation.

Nelson was convicted in 2009 in Rapides Parish, Louisiana of forcible rape and law enforcement records indicate the victim was a juvenile. As a result of that conviction, Nelson was classified by the state of Louisiana as a Tier 3 Sex Offender and he is required to register for life.

A joint investigation by the New Orleans Police Department, LA Probation and Parole, LA State Police, and the U.S. Marshals Service determined that Nelson has been providing false information as to his actual residence for the NOPD Sex Offender Registry.

He is also currently on active LA Probation for a prior felony failure to register as a sex offender conviction and for failure to comply with lifetime LA probation and parole supervised release and he is now in violation by not reporting to law enforcement as directed.

Any information about Nelson or other violent fugitives and sex offenders can be provided to the U.S. Marshals Service at (504)589-6872 or via email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov Crimestoppers GNO may also be contacted with tips at (504)822-1111