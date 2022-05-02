UPDATE, 5/2/22, 10:08 a.m.: The woman pulled from the Atchafalaya River has been identified as Monique Barrilleaux, 38, of Morgan City. St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said her body was found approximately five miles south of Berwick Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL POST: ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman’s body was pulled from the Atchafalaya River in St. Mary Parish Sunday morning.

She was spotted and pulled from the water by Marine Deputies at around 10:00 a.m., according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The unidentified female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Public Information Officer David Spencer said circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

He said officials have not yet determined how long her body had been in the water.

This is a developing story! Check back later for updates.