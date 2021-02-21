UPDATE: Victim of fatal camper fire in New Iberia yet to be identified; likely died in his sleep by water pump that overheated

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) The State Fire Marshal’s office says the victim who died Saturday in a camper trailer fire in New Iberia was likely sleeping when the camper’s water pump overheated and caught on fire.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. in the 1700 block of Juanita Street.

According to the SFM, the victim is believed to be the 81-year-old camper owner, had traveled from his property in Sunset to the relative’s property in New Iberia due to the winter weather threat across the state.

Officials believe he was overcome by smoke while he was sleeping, resulting in his death.

They said his relative discovered the body and remnants of a fire when bringing him breakfast.

According to the SFM, deputies were able to locate a smoke alarm in the camper, but it did not activate.