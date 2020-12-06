UPDATE: State Treasurer John Schroder released from hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– State Treasurer John M. Schroder was released from the hospital Friday night after receiving treatment for complications related to COVID-19.

He is resting at home, his office said.

He was admitted Thursday after testing positive.

“I’m feeling much better, and I want to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for me. Health care workers are the true heroes of this pandemic,” said Treasurer Schroder.

“I am happy to be back home with my family and look forward to returning to work at the State Capitol in the New Year. Thank you for all the prayers and kind words. Ellie and I really appreciated them.

Please continue to pray for all those battling this horrible disease.”