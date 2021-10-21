UPDATE: Skeletal remains discovered near Rayne confirmed to be those of missing man

UPDATE, 10/21, 3:51 p.m.: Skeletal remains discovered near Rayne have been identified as a missing man last seen on Aug. 3.

The Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office (APCO) confirmed that the remains are those of Deion Hollier, 30. APCO Chief Investigator Allen Breaux said the remains, discovered in August, were sent to the LSU FACES Lab and to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for DNA testing. Tests came back as a positive match for Hollier.

No cause of death has been determined yet, according to Breaux, though the investigation is still underway.

ORIGINAL POST: RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Rayne Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man who was last seen on August 3. According to a Facebook post from RPD, Deion Hollier, 30, of Rayne was last in contact with a family member on Tuesday, August 3. Hollier is described as 5’8″, 160 lbs., with straight brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has a tattoo of Jesus on his left forearm and a Louisiana Boot tattoo on his right calf. His whereabouts are unknown, but the family is concerned he may be in imminent danger. Anyone with information on Hollier’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Travis Guidry at (337) 393-2925 or the tips line at (337) 788-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.