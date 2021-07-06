UPDATE: Residents respond to 10-year-old child killed in Bastrop

UPDATE: BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Another shooting, another innocent victim killed. This time, a 10-year-old child in Bastrop, Louisiana.

The Bastrop Police Department are currently investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around around 9:48 p.m. on the 4th of July, at the 9000 Block of Carbon Plant Road.

Upon arrival, the officers found a 10-year-old boy that had been shot once through the chest.

Alice White, a resident of Bastrop, says, “Doesn’t make me feel good at all. We really do need to do something about the gun violence ’cause its just getting rough.”

The child was pronounced deceased after being taken to Morehouse General ER. Initial reports indicate that a large crowd was present at the time of the shooting, but none claimed to have witnessed the shooting.

Felix Cesy, a resident of Bastrop, says, “Carbon Plate Road, family was very close nit. Back in my days, we did not have these types of things to settle a disagreements and arguments [sic]. Its just a tragic thing for this to happen so close to where I grew up at. We just hope that the perpetrator be caught and brought to justice [sic].”

The Bastrop Police are pleading with the community to come forward with any information you may have concerning the murder of this child.

“The teenagers are the ones that’s getting killed. I’m hoping and praying that they get justice for the family. I hope and pray they catch the guy that did this. These gun violence are getting really rough in Morehouse Parish [sic],” says White.

“It really breaks my heart that this happened right in my back yard. 10-year-old child, just takes my heart away,” says Cesy.

We were able to reach out to the family who was unavailable to comment on the killing of their 10-year-old child. Now, we will keep you updated as this story develops.

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) (July 5, 2021 11:19 a.m.) — The Bastrop Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting.

According to their Facebook group, police were called to Carbon Plant Road, an area known as “the slab”, around 9:50 p.m. on July, 4, 2021, in reference to a drive-by shooting.

Officers say when they arrived they found a 10-year-old child that had been shot once through the chest.

Police say the child was pronounced dead after being taken to Morehouse General Emergency Room.

Police tell us their initial reports indicate that a large crowd was on the scene at the time of the shooting, but when police asked people what happened, everyone claimed to not see anything.

Police are asking the public to come forward if they have any information that could help with their investigation of a child’s murder.

If you know anything that can help, you are urged to call the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-CASH (2274).

Police say they are withholding the name of the child at this time.

To read the release from their Facebook group, click here.