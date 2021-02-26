UPDATE: Opelousas dealership car stolen and totaled in 140mph I-49 police chase

UPDATE, 10:00 p.m.: OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) What began as a vehicle stolen from an Opelousas car lot ended in a high-speed chase and gunfire. Four law enforcement agencies pursued a woman from Opelousas to Lafayette Parish and back on I-49.

According to Alcide Dominique, his dealership, Dominique Auto Sales, had just finished detailing the car when a stranger jumped in the car, grabbed the keys, started it, and drove off to an almost 140 mile per hour chase.

“We were like, ‘No woman. You’ve got to get out of this car. This car ain’t for you.’ All of sudden, man, she floored that car. She took out of here faster than my ex-wife,” Dominique recalled.

The stolen car pursuit started about 10 A.M. from Dominique Auto Sales. One of the staff drove after their merchandise while dialing 911. When the chase hit Interstate 49, he said officers from State Police, Grand Coteau Police, Sunset Police, and Opelousas Police joined at speeds close to 140mph until Rebekah Ndubusisi turned around opposite the flow of traffic and a Grand Coteau Police Officer opened fire.

(Submitted photo)

“They got bullet holes in the back. That car is totaled,” Dominique told News 10. “I don’t know what I’m going to do, but you know what, we’ll be okay. I’m just glad nobody got hurt.”

Multiple police units pinned the car to end the chase. Meanwhile, another driver was headed in the opposite direction.

“We were getting up to actually come get this car, and he (Dominique) called and said, ‘You’re not going to believe this. The car is totaled.’ I was like, ‘No,” stated Christina Triggs. She was on her way from Lafayette to pick up her dream car, a white 2019 Ford Fusion.

“That’s the one I really wanted,” she said, but Ndubusisi totaled it despite an encounter with Opelousas Police the night before.

OPD said Ndubusisi was found sleeping in a vehicle with three small children Wednesday morning. The children were relocated by Child Protective Services to a close family member. Ndubusisi was given medical care and released only to return the next day.

Rebekah Ndubuisi (Opelousas Police Department)

OPD Public Information Officer Mark Guidry said, “It appears that Ms. Ndubusisi may have some mental health related issues.”

“I really feel bad for the lady who stole this car. I hope that she’s okay,” expressed Dominique over the woman who cost him a car. “I hope she gets the help she needs,” he added.

Triggs did find herself in another car from the same lot. She said she “loves it.” Dominique says it wasn’t a real steal, but it was a good deal.

Dominique Auto Sales say they’ve never seen anything like this in their 15 years serving Opelousas, but they are going to be changing one thing. They won’t be sticking the keys in the cupholder any longer.

UPDATE, 3:05 p.m.: Ndubusisi has been charged with the following: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer and four counts of aggravated criminal damage to property

ORIGINAL POST: ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- What began with a vehicle stolen from an Opelousas car lot ended with a high-speed chase and shots fire by law enforcement before one suspect was taken into custody.

According to the Opelousas Police Department, officers were called to a local auto sales company in the 1100 block of N. Main Street after the owner spotted one of the vehicles leaving the lot.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle and a high-speed pursuit followed. The driver of the vehicle has now been identified as Rebekah Amber Ndubusisi, 27, of Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police, Grand Coteau Police, and the Sunset Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

An officer with the Grand Coteau Police Department did fire their gun during the incident. That portion of the investigation was referred to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s office as the pursuit at that point had crossed into Lafayette Parish, authorities said.

The chase led authorities back in the city of Opelousas as the driver traveled back up I-49 North Bound traveling in the South Bound lanes of travel.

No serious injuries occurred to anyone involved in the pursuit. Several police units received minor to moderate damage.

Ndubuisi was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Ndubusisi is still being evaluated at this time and will face charges once released from medical care. Charges will be forwarded when determined.