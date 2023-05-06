A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

UPDATE (10:55 P.M.):

The right westbound lane has now been reopened, the left lane is still closed due to an overtunred semi-truck. Hazmat is no longer needed at the scene of the accident.

The trailer that was carring the hazordous material, that prompted a hazmat crew to be on scene, has been moved to the Ruston Jr. High parking lot. Per officals, the hazorous material has been contained within the trailer.

UPDATE (10:05 P.M.):

The Ruston Police Department is working on a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle that is leaking hydrofluoric acid.

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto US 167 Southbound, Exit 85, and then onto US 80 Westbound.

Louisiana State Troopers are on the scene assisting with diverting traffic. A hazmat crew is also en route to the scene.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is currently investigating a Hazmat crash on I-20 westbound. A road closure is being reported along I-20.

Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit personnel are currently en route to assist the crash.

LSP ask all to avoid the area, if at all possible, and see alternate routes.

Road closures and detours can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods including the 511 phone system, www.511la.org, LA DOTD Twitter accounts, and the “Louisiana 511” smartphone application.