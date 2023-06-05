UPDATE 6/4/23 2 p.m.: The Lake Charles Fire Department reported that the fire at the Calcasieu Refining Company was extinguished at around 4 a.m. today.

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders were lifted at 5:30 a.m. today and all residents were told they could return to their homes according to the Lake Charles Fire Department.

UPDATE 6/3/23 9 p.m.: Authorities say the fire at the Calcasieu Refining Company was caused by a lightning strike.

Dick Gremillion, Director of Calcasieu Office of Homeland Preparedness and Homeland Security, said that they expect the fire to be put out by Sunday morning.

Gremillion also said that sleeping cots, food and water will be provided at Burton Coliseum 7001 Gulf Highway Common St. for those that have been forced to evacuate.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — This afternoon the Lake Charles Fire Department said they responded to a crude oil tank fire at the Calcasieu Refining Company.

Authorities say a shelter-in-place order was mandated for Tank Farm Road and a mandatory evacuation area was established around Calcasieu Refining. A mandatory evacuation was also put into place for Graywood.

More details will be released as they become available.