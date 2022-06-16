UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1800 block Rochelle Avenue in reference to two wanted armed robbery suspects. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 21-year-old Damarvin Thomas and 17-year-old Dorsey Robinson and placed them under arrest.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Monroe Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Dorsey Robinson and 21-year-old Damarvin Thomas. According to officers, Robinson and Thomas are wanted in connection with an Armed Robbery that happened on June 10, 2022, in Monroe.

Dorsey Robinson

Damarvin Thomas

Thomas is also wanted for additional charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery and Violation of a Protective Order.

Both Robinson and Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities described Robinson and Thomas as five feet and four inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

If you know where either suspect is, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600, Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, call (318) 388-CASH (2274), visit Crime Stoppers of North Delta’s website here or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

Dorsey Robinson. (Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department)

Damarvin Thomas (Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department)

If your tip leads to an arrest and/or indictment, you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential, you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.