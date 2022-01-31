UPDATE: The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with information on the homicide of Darien Johnson that happened in November 2021. Johnson was initially reported missing by family members late last year.

On Monday, January 31, 2022, the UPSO announced on their Facebook page that Johnson was found deceased in southern Union County, Arkansas near Huttig and his death has been ruled as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-368-9679 or UPSO at 318-368-3124.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

27-year-old Darian Johnson was last seen in Farmerville on November 21.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Darian Johnson is urged to contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.