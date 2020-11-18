UPDATE: Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carencro with children in the home

UPDATE, 11/18, 9:09 a.m.: Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said police were called to a house on Meadowvale Dr. for a domestic disturbance call shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Anderson confirmed there was one male and one female found dead with a second male subject suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Three other children were in the house at the time, ages 14, 12 and 11. The children were hiding in a bedroom during the incident and were not injured.

The case remains under investigation. No identities were released.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that authorities are investigating a murder-suicide in a Carencro subdivision.

The overnight shooting left a man and woman dead at a home near Meadowvale Drive and Post Road. Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said his office will not release details until Wednesday.

News 10 will provide new information as it becomes available.