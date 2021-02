(KLFY) All Louisiana post offices have resumed normal operations, effective Saturday, February 20, 2021 after operations had been temporarily suspended due to recent winter ice and snowstorms.

Over 30 parishes in Louisiana experienced delays with mail delivery from USPS during the winter storm.

Anyone waiting on a package can track them below:

USPS: https://www.usps.com/manage/

FedEx: https://www.fedex.com/en-us/home.html

UPS: https://www.ups.com/track?loc=en_US&requester=ST/