UPDATE: Lake Charles I-10 bridge reopened after suspect barricaded self in nearby motel

UPDATE, 11:34 a.m.: I-10 has reopened after being closed for four hours.

ORIGINAL POST: LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — KPLC-TV and Louisiana State Police are reporting that authorities have shut down the I-10 bridge in Lake Charles due to a barricaded suspect in a nearby motel.

Troop D Public Information Officer Derek Senegal says shots were fired at the motel earlier this morning. The suspect then barricaded themselves inside a room.

As a result, officials shut down I-10 westbound through Lake Charles. The situation has created major traffic backups across the city.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.