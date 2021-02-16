UPDATE: Lafayette woman dies from exposure after wandering neighborhood

UPDATE, 10:06 a.m.: Sgt. Wayne Griffin said officers found Mary Guillory, 74, dead in a driveway. It appears she left her residence and wandered around the neighborhood, possibly suffering from dementia. She arrived at a neighbor’s residence and died due to the extreme weather conditions. Lafayette Police are continuing to investigate the matter as a death by natural causes.

UPDATE, 9:05 a.m.: While officials are still investigating, Lafayette Police Cpl. Bridgette Dugas is saying it appears the woman found dead on River Oaks Circle may have died of natural causes.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are on the 400 block of River Oaks Circle investigating a suspicious death, according to officials.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they become available.