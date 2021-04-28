UPDATE: Juvenile inmates recaptured after Lafayette High, S.J. Montgomery placed on lockdown

UPDATE, 9:29 a.m.: Police confirm all four juveniles have been recaptured. Three were captured shortly after their escape, but the fourth stole a vehicle from a local construction site and led police on a high-speed chase through Lafayette and into Vermilion Parish. The fourth inmate was captured in Kaplan.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that deputies are searching for four escaped juvenile detention center inmates, and as a precaution, they have locked down Lafayette High and S.J. Montgomery Elementary.

The juveniles escaped a transport van from New Orleans that was passing through Lafayette. The escape happened in the 1800 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.

