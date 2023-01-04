UPDATE 1/4/23 8 a.m.: Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson tweeted Tuesday that all lanes of I-10 eastbound will remain closed until load testing is done Wednesday. Wilson said the boom of an excavator was improperly positioned and hit the bridge structures.

UPDATE 1/3/22 6:22 p.m.: The I-10 eastbound bridge at the Evangeline Thruway will be closed for the remainder of the night and two out of the three northbound lanes of Evangeline Thruway will also be closed.

For more updates, follow MYDOTD.

ORIGINAL 1/3/22 3:21 P.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to Lafayette Police Department, I-10 Eastbound is currently shut down near Evangeline Thruway.

I-10 Eastbound is shutdown due to structural damage from an 18-wheeler hitting the bridge while traveling northbound.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted southbound on I-49.