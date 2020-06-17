UPDATE: Grayson Chief of Police arrested again, charged with felony theft

UPDATE: (6/16/2020) — Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton has been arrested again.

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), Chief Bratton was arrested and charged with felony theft on Tuesday afternoon. He was booked into the Caldwell Parish Jail.

LSP says that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

UPDATE: (6:00 PM)— After weeks of investigating, Louisiana State Police have arrested Grayson Police Department Chief, Mitch Bratton, for two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of malfeasance in office. The investigation started when Chief Bratton contacted State Police with a complaint involving a clerk who was suspected of stealing money. However, the investigation turned on Chief Bratton as state police started to look into him.



According to the arrest warrant, there were three complaints against Grayson Police Department Chief, Mitch Bratton. On May 18th, the clerk involved in the theft complaint told Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division (LSP CID) that in 2018-2019 Bratton received approximately $8,000 in narcotics money, but no arrest were made. CID obtained bank records that showed Chief Bratton used around $7,210 dollars during 2018 and 2019 for narcotics investigations. However, they did not find documentation or witnesses associated with the Grayson Police Department to support these investigations occurred. Bratton says the majority of the narcotic work he did was outside the city limits and that the sheriff’s office would have most of the documents.

The second complaint occurred on June 3rd. According to the arrest warrant, a woman told state police she was going to be paid $5,000 to frame somebody.

When this woman told Chief Bratton, he said they would fake the arrest of the person being framed so she could collect the money. The arrest warrant says they split the money so Bratton could prosecute the case. Chief Bratton admitted he received $2,500 from the woman and that it would be in the evidence locker. When asked for access to the evidence locker, Bratton said he lost the key on vacation. However, after CID opened the locker, Bratton said he didn’t put it in the locker, but instead inside his patrol car and the money came up missing.

The third complaint occurred on June 4th. As CID executed a search warrant at Grayson Police Department, a Grayson resident came into City Hall asking for chief Bratton. She said Bratton had stopped her boyfriend on May 16th. During the traffic stop, Bratton seized two Xanax bars, one suboxone tablet, and $1,150. Bratton stated he put the money in his patrol unit and it came up missing at the same time as the other money came up missing. When the drugs were not found in the evidence locker, Bratton stated the drugs should be in his patrol unit. CID located several dangerous substances in the car:

One Xanax bar in console cup holder (and small pieces), unpackaged One package with suspected methamphetamine in the center console cup holder One suboxone tablet in the console cup holder, unpackaged One envelope with methamphetamine pipe, three tubes of suspected methamphetamine, one cigar case with suspected marijuana, one small metal case with a white powdery substance

During the course of the investigation, CID determined Bratton seized $2,500 and one $1,150 on two separate cases. The seized currency could not be accounted for and was never logged as evidence. CID determined Bratton intentionally concealed the missing currency and was arrested on June 4th.

Bratton was booked into the Caldwell Parish Jail with a total bond of $7,500.

UPDATE: (9:03 AM) — Chief of Police Mitch Bratton, who is accused of obstruction of justice and malfeasance in office, made a statement on his Facebook page following his charges.

The post states he intends to give full disclosure as to what happened as well as appreciates the concerns of everyone.

He goes on to explain that this does not affect his position as Chief of Police.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update it as we receive more information.

