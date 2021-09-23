Update: Former Louisiana State Trooper indicted on Civil Rights charge for assault of a Monroe Man

Update:

The United states Department of Justice has announced that Jacob Brown, a 31-year-old fomer Louisiana State Police Trooper was indicted on Thursday September 23 for using excessive force against Aaron Bowman, a Monroe man.

The indictment charges Brown with a single count of Deprivation of Rights under color of law. The indictment claims that on May 30, 2019, Brown assaulted Bowman by repeatedly striking him with a flashlight that was specially modified.

If convicted, Brown faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

MONRE,La–(KTVE/KARD) In May of 2019 Monroe resident Aaron Bowman was pulled over by state police – but the incident left him with a broken jaw, three broken ribs, and a broken wrist. Your weather station has obtained body camera footage of the encounter from Bowman’s lawyer. She says all the officers involved need to be held accountable.

The incident began when Bowman was pulled over for improper lane usage. Shortly after officer Jacob Brown arrived at the scene for backup and an altercation ensued.

Video shows officer brown hitting bowman in the head with a flashlight multiple times. Officer brown resigned in March- but bowman’s attorney Donecia banks-smiley says each officer should be liable for what happened to bowman.



Donecia Banks-Smiley bowman’s lawyer “All of the other officers that were present at the time, during and outside of his home while he was getting beat with a flashlight, and those who held him down, those who watched and did not come forth, all of these officers we feel should be held accountable for not saying anything”

There are at least two other excessive force cases officer brown is named in. Banks-smiley hopes this case will shine a light on the issue of police brutality.

Donecia Banks-Smiley “It’s been covered up for so long for these repeat offenders and these officers, to believe that they can get away with it., and they have been. We’re just thankful for his case because it did allow a federal investigation into troop f and it allowed them to bring forth even other cases where police brutality has been the center of what’s going on here.”



The Louisiana State Police couldn’t be reached for a comment at this time ,but we will keep you updated with this story on air and online.