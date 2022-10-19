WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

According to LSP, the crash happened on LA 1024, east of LA 447. The investigation shows that Freddie Minton, 81, of Walker, was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla south on Friendship Road. At the same time, a 2000 Ford Excursion was westbound on LA 1024. Minton allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by the Ford Excursion.

Minton was not restrained at the time of the crash and died at the scene. The driver of the Ford Excursion was restrained and taken to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.